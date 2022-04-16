NBH 8th grader at elite wrestling tournament in Wisconsin this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -North Bay Haven 8th grader Bear Siegal is getting the chance this week to compete in a prestigious national wrestling tournament known as the BonoBilt Big 8 Invitational. That’s taking place at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and it invites what it views as the 8 top middle school wrestlers, in each weight class, from across the country. Bear Siegal, a 14 year old, 150 pounder, among those invitees. And we’re told, he is the only wrestler from the entire state of Florida to get one. So that gives you an idea of just how exclusive this is. This some video of one of Bear’s exhibitions from Thursday in Wisconsin. Bear and his family traveling north a couple of days ago. Here’s dad talking about how all this came about.

“Well he wrestled high school this year, he didn’t wrestler middle school.” Andy Siegal told me. “But it’s just based off what he’s done in tournaments and the off season. And I guess what he’s done in the high school season, I’m not really one hundred percent sure. They kind of went off Track Wrestling and sent off an invites. And I answered it back for him and didn’t think I’d hear another thing and then we did.”

And so the family went up early in the week, and that gave coach Siegal time to set up some important preparations for Bear.

“Because I knew he was going to have to ratchet things up I came up to Illinois before we go up there, use some of my contacts. So he’s trained with Austin Gomez, the NCAA champion. Hector Gomez who’s his dad, is a world class coach. Haley Arroyo who is on the Olympic team for women’s wrestling. He just got done with a workout with Mike Poeta, the head coach at Illinois. And Zach Brunson who is a two time All-American at Illinois. I think he just wrestled a Russian kid a couple of minutes ago.”

No matter happens this weekend, coach Siegal knows his son will be better for this experience.

”He’s getting to see the top competition in the country. And he’s also getting to work with some of the top coaches in the country. So this is great exposing him to this. Getting a little taste of what college wrestling is like, so if that’s the route he wants to go, he gets to do it. If not at least he got to experience it.”

Bear starts the competition at 10 Saturday morning at the University Wisconsin-Madison.

