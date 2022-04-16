Panama City Beach Police retires two K-9 officers, brings in two more

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is about to be down half its K-9 officers. But it won’t be long before some new four-legged cops are being shown the ropes.

Biest has been a K-9 officer with Beach Police for eight years. He may be cute, but his bark is as big as his bite.

“Our dogs are trained to deploy and bite as needed if somebody has committed a violent misdemeanor or violent felony, to prevent that person from escaping and possibly inflicting harm in the society or other individuals in general,” Jeff Weber, an officer in the Panama City Beach Police Department K-9 unit, said.

When it comes to catching bad guys, Biest knows how to sniff them out.

“They can detect odors that humans can’t. They can distinguish between different odors. They’re great for illegal narcotics detection,” Panama City Beach Police Captain John Deegins said.

But now Biest is getting ready to hand in his badge alongside his recently-retired buddy, Blitz.

“A Belgian Malinois named Blitz,” Weber said. “We had him, he actually retired right before his 10th birthday. He had an issue with his eye where the lens came detached from the retina so unfortunately had to retire early.”

Now the department is looking to bring in two new K-9s, trained and ready to go.

“Our police K-9s are just like our officers,” Deegins said. “We treat them just the same. they have a badge, they have a bulletproof vest, and they’ll take a bullet for one of us.”

These fierce K-9s don’t come cheap. Officials said the city’s paying $26,000 to fill the two open spots.

But officers said having a K-9 partner is well worth it.

“There have been plenty of times I’ve gotten out with a very aggressive individual and they’re not listening to anything I say but I said look dude I got a dog in the car. If you want to meet that dog, we can but you know calm down. And they usually calm down quite a bit,” Weber said.

Officers are heading to Houston later this month to pick out the newest members of the police unit.

