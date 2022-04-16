Advertisement

United Believers Worship Center holds crucifixion reenactment

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this Good Friday, one local church went all out to commemorate the day Christians observe the death of Jesus.

United Believers Worship Center in Grand Ridge held a crucifixion reenactment when the sun rose Friday. It ended around 3 p.m.

The reenactment featured Jesus and two other men hanging on crosses, guards all around, and even women as onlookers. Church officials say since the church is on Highway 90, they believe it is an ideal place to hold the reenactment.

”To be honest with you, for the Christian faith, Good Friday and Super Sunday are probably the two greatest days for a child of God or for a Christian because what Jesus Christ did for us on this day, it’s hard to express in words His love for us,” Pastor Kelvin Johnson said.

Easter Sunday is when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. We’re told this is the fifth year the church has done the reenactment, and they plan to continue doing it as long as they are able.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Heather's mom, Angella and her son, Kayson want answers.
Family of Heather Foulks demands answers
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating the case of a jet ski that...
PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County.
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Man’s identity released, suspicious death investigation continues

Latest News

Sunday forecast
Easter Weekend Forecast
BCSO looking for missing elderly woman.
UPDATE: BCSO locates missing elderly woman
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating the case of a jet ski that...
PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire
A Hand Up International held a $10,000 free gas giveaway to support members of the local...
Local organization holds free gas giveaway
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects