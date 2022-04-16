United Believers Worship Center holds crucifixion reenactment

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this Good Friday, one local church went all out to commemorate the day Christians observe the death of Jesus.

United Believers Worship Center in Grand Ridge held a crucifixion reenactment when the sun rose Friday. It ended around 3 p.m.

The reenactment featured Jesus and two other men hanging on crosses, guards all around, and even women as onlookers. Church officials say since the church is on Highway 90, they believe it is an ideal place to hold the reenactment.

”To be honest with you, for the Christian faith, Good Friday and Super Sunday are probably the two greatest days for a child of God or for a Christian because what Jesus Christ did for us on this day, it’s hard to express in words His love for us,” Pastor Kelvin Johnson said.

Easter Sunday is when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. We’re told this is the fifth year the church has done the reenactment, and they plan to continue doing it as long as they are able.

