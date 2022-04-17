Advertisement

Deane Bozeman agriculture program holds an Easter petting zoo

Deane Bozeman Easter Petting Zoo
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff and students from Deane Bozeman School attended an Easter petting zoo at the River Camps Neighborhood on Saturday.

The school’s agriculture program encourages students to interact with animals. Students were able to earn community service hours that are required in the program.

”I think the animals just teach our students about life, they teach our students about death, they teach our students about medicine,” Dean Bozeman English Teacher Jeannie Williams said.

Deane Bozeman School Principal Ivan Beach said this program is about sustainability for students.

“Teaching them responsibility for providing food but also developing relationships with the community,” Beach said.

Animals included baby bunnies, goats, cows, chickens, and donkeys. The Easter bunny also came out to surprise children for the upcoming holiday.

