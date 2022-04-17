Advertisement

Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County

Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County.
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County.(South Walton Fire District)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton Firefighters responded to a house on fire near the beach Saturday afternoon on Fort Panic Road.

According to South Walton Fire District Officials, they received a call at 3:03 p.m about a structure fire. Due to the fire being a second alarm response Destin Fire Control District also responded to the call.

FORT PANIC ROAD STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE! The fire has been knocked down and overhaul is underway. Destin Fire Rescue is...

Posted by South Walton Fire District on Saturday, April 16, 2022

South Walton firefighters say they reported “water on the fire” at 3:14 p.m. and deployed multiple hose lines to protect the exposed homes to the left and right of the home engulfed in flames.

Officials say firefighters worked for several hours to eliminate hotspots and extinguish all signs of fire.

The South Walton Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a joint investigation into the cause of the fire and found it started on the ground floor of the home.

They say the cause is undetermined at this time. Officials also say, unfortunately, the home was deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Heather's mom, Angella and her son, Kayson want answers.
Family of Heather Foulks demands answers
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating the case of a jet ski that...
PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Man’s identity released, suspicious death investigation continues

Latest News

Sunday forecast
Easter Weekend Forecast
BCSO looking for missing elderly woman.
UPDATE: BCSO locates missing elderly woman
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating the case of a jet ski that...
PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire
A Hand Up International held a $10,000 free gas giveaway to support members of the local...
Local organization holds free gas giveaway
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects