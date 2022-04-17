Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton Firefighters responded to a house on fire near the beach Saturday afternoon on Fort Panic Road.

According to South Walton Fire District Officials, they received a call at 3:03 p.m about a structure fire. Due to the fire being a second alarm response Destin Fire Control District also responded to the call.

FORT PANIC ROAD STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE! The fire has been knocked down and overhaul is underway. Destin Fire Rescue is... Posted by South Walton Fire District on Saturday, April 16, 2022

South Walton firefighters say they reported “water on the fire” at 3:14 p.m. and deployed multiple hose lines to protect the exposed homes to the left and right of the home engulfed in flames.

Officials say firefighters worked for several hours to eliminate hotspots and extinguish all signs of fire.

The South Walton Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a joint investigation into the cause of the fire and found it started on the ground floor of the home.

They say the cause is undetermined at this time. Officials also say, unfortunately, the home was deemed a total loss.

