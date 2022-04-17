Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects after a home was broken into on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said that the victim informed them two white males broke into their home on Hummingbird Road. The victim said the suspects fled after the victim fired multiple rounds at them.

According to the deputies, the men were described as being in their mid to late twenties. The victim said one was around 5′10 and 240 pounds wearing a dark jacket and red hat, the other suspect is around 5′1, slender build, and was wearing a dark jacket and a beanie.

Deputies said they left in a dark blue or black SUV with a luggage rack.

Deputies also say one or both suspects may be suffering from a gunshot wound and there may be bullet holes in the car.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information that can assist, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Chipola Crimestoppers by calling 850-526-5000 or submit a tip through the JCSO smartphone app.

