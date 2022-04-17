Local organization holds free gas giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you happened to be driving anywhere near Sam’s Club early Saturday morning, you probably came across some very heavy traffic.

The reason being people came from all over hoping they would be able to get free gas.

“For the church to do this, it was worth coming out at 4:30 in the morning,” John Jartner, one local who waited in line for gas said.

Jartner was one in a crowd of more than one hundred people that came out to get their cars filled up at no cost.

The free gas giveaway was hosted by a faith-based non-profit ministry, A Hand Up International.

Ten thousand dollars was the cut-off at the pump, but that didn’t stop people from waiting to be one of the first to get in line.

“We got here at like 4 something,” Taniyah Johnson, another local who waited for gas said. “Yeah, it was free gas, free water you can’t beat that.”

Besides the free gas, there were other easter goodies given out.

“The gas and the Easter Baskets for my kids and the water,” Lorenzo Hunt, another local who waited for gas said.

People lined up as early as 2:30 A.M. to receive this free gas giveaway.

The CEO and founder said this is something she felt very passionate to do and pay it forward to her community.

“We’re just so excited to be here. I’m so glad to be able to pay it forward because I was on the other end of this a few years ago, in my life. To be able to now turn and bless others is an amazing thing. I’m so humbled to be able to serve people,” Jeanette Best, CEO/Founder of A Hand Up, International, Inc. said.

”Listening to the news, talking to the people that come to the food bank and so many other people that we help. That it’s just a burden, just gas and just everything with inflation and the economy. So we wanted to make sure that we could do just a little something to ease just a little bit of the burden,” Best said.

She says this giveaway would not be possible without the man from above.

“Love God, love people. If you love God, you have the ability to love people. And that’s all we’re doing is to show love to the people in our community. And let them know we’re all in it together, Best said.

Several organizations assisted with the giveaway, including A Hand Up’s B-Yond The Walls Young Adult Outreach Ministries and members from Oasis of Love Tabernacle, a church over in Bayou George.

“I believe people are just looking for somebody to love on them and help out. So we’re here to do that and just do what we possibly can. To help the community and make sure they got plenty during this time,” Abram Curls, the Oasis of Love Tabernacle Pastor said.

Best says this is just one of the many events, they plan to host. so stay tuned.

The ministry also helps throughout the community by feeding over one thousand people with their food pantry each month and providing toys at Christmas time and Thanksgiving baskets during the holidays.

For more information on the ministry, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.