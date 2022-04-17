PC Dive Club hosts 7th Annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Dive Club held its 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at St. Andrews State Park on Saturday.

Scuba divers and snorkelers went into the St. Andrews State Park jetties to search for special eggs that won them various prizes.

The “eggs” were actually colored rocks that were placed throughout the water. The prizes included t-shirts, a free PC Dive Club membership, and scuba-related gear.

”The best thing about PC Dive Club is there’s literally tons of dive buddies. One of the hardest things about diving is having people to dive with,” PC Dive Club President Charles Cromer said.

A $5 fee was requested from participants, all proceeds went to Gulf World Marine Institute’s Turtle Rescue.

