Advertisement

PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire

PCB Fire Rescue Investigating Jet-Ski Fire
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating a jet ski that caught on fire, Saturday afternoon near the M.B. Miller County Pier.

According to a Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Captain, officials arrived on the scene and began using a handful of fire extinguishers to put it out.

NewsChannel 7 is told one patient suffered minor injuries, however, it is unaware at this time of the extent of those injuries.

According to authorities, there are no hazards at this time and the jet ski has been removed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Heather's mom, Angella and her son, Kayson want answers.
Family of Heather Foulks demands answers
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County.
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Man’s identity released, suspicious death investigation continues

Latest News

Sunday forecast
Easter Weekend Forecast
BCSO looking for missing elderly woman.
UPDATE: BCSO locates missing elderly woman
A Hand Up International held a $10,000 free gas giveaway to support members of the local...
Local organization holds free gas giveaway
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects