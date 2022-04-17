PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating a jet ski that caught on fire, Saturday afternoon near the M.B. Miller County Pier.

According to a Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Captain, officials arrived on the scene and began using a handful of fire extinguishers to put it out.

NewsChannel 7 is told one patient suffered minor injuries, however, it is unaware at this time of the extent of those injuries.

According to authorities, there are no hazards at this time and the jet ski has been removed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

