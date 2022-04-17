Advertisement

Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of us wear our shoes around the house, but you might want to think twice.

Researchers with “360 Dust Analysis” say leaving your shoes on inside the house could bring-in potentially harmful pathogens from outside.

They say shoes can carry microorganisms that are drug-resistant, including hospital-associated infectious germs that are difficult to treat.

Toxic road asphalt residue and lawn-treatment chemicals could also be tracked indoors.

If you aren’t interested in walking around barefoot or in socks indoors, the group says a solution could be to have some “indoor only” shoes that never get worn outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Heather's mom, Angella and her son, Kayson want answers.
Family of Heather Foulks demands answers
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials are currently investigating the case of a jet ski that...
PCB Fire Rescue investigating jet ski fire
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County.
Home deemed total loss after fire in Walton County
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
Man’s identity released, suspicious death investigation continues

Latest News

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Sunday forecast
Easter Weekend Forecast
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised after they rescue driver from burning car