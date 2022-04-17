Advertisement

UPDATE: BCSO locates missing elderly woman

BCSO looking for missing elderly woman.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE: Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say Ms. Grimes has been located.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly woman on Easter Sunday. Officials said Bonnie Grimes, is 78-years-old and has dementia and a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Her family said they believe Grimes may be headed north to Alabama.

Officials said Grimes left Sunday morning at about 9 a.m. going north on Highway 77 in a white Lincoln Town Car. According to BCSO her phone was found abandoned on the side of the road.

Anyone with information on the location of Bonnie Grimes is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

