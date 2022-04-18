Advertisement

Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital

Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been taken to the hospital.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Indiana is facing neglect charges after two children were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation started in early March when investigators with the Department of Child Services contacted authorities about an incident at High Point Daycare in Evansville, WFIE reported.

They say a 13-month-old was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

According to the affidavit, the child’s parents took her to the hospital when she kept fussing and they couldn’t do anything to comfort her.

They said the daycare told them the child’s fussiness was from teething.

The affidavit states that after learning their child had a broken arm, the parents went to the daycare to review surveillance. They said their child was acting normal until a diaper change.

Police said the video showed a daycare worker, 26-year-old Nikki Moore, picking up the child and thrusting her down onto the changing table.

They said the video shows the child crying and screaming.

The affidavit said Moore then put the child in the crib because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Officers said they learned of a similar situation involving the daycare that happened several days before.

Officers were called to the hospital at the beginning of February after a 15-month-old child was brought in with cuts and bruises. Authorities said the child’s mother was told of an incident at their daycare a day before.

The daycare told the child’s mother they noticed a cut and redness during a diaper change. She was also told there was some bleeding in the child’s diaper.

Officers say they interviewed Moore, who was also working that day. She told officers she changed the child’s diaper in the afternoon.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance of the incident and showed it to a pediatrician.

According to the affidavit, the doctor was “very disturbed” when watching the video.

The doctor reported that the child was handled with excessive force while being wiped, which could cause injuries to the child’s genital area.

Moore is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa has announced plans for expansion into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama.
Wawa gas stations coming to the panhandle
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car
Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing a plane on Monday afternoon.
Two injured in Sandy Creek Airport plane crash
For the first time in nearly two years, the mask mandate in airports and flights has been lifted.
ECP Passengers react to airline mask mandate being lifted
A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers.
Florida man recovering after being mauled by two tigers

Latest News

Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
Trenches and firing positions sit in the highly radioactive soil adjacent to the Chernobyl...
Russia’s Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk ‘nightmare’
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing