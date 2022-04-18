Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity recognized nationally

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The partnership between Habitat for Humanity, Chipola College and Auburn University benefits all those involved.

“No one organization, no one municipality, no one entity can solve our problems, they’re all interconnected,” Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Smith said.

“This way we’re able to come out on the job site and the students are getting real world experience,” Chipola College Construction Technology Instructor Scott Phelps said.

These partnerships even make for better quality housing.

Affordable housing does not mean cheap. The houses on Chipola Street in Marianna are at the highest Fortify level, as well as Energy Star certified.

Recently, Chipola College and the Chipola Area Habitat attended a national conference.

“The Affiliate Conference is a bi-annual conference that highlights the great work affiliates are doing in their individual respective communities,” Smith said.

The organizations were even recognized by giving a presentation on their collaboration on their Chipola Street property.

“They’re the most positive that this is a community solution that is scalable, and that’s what excites us, to be part of a partnership that is going to create a solution across the country,” Chipola College Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Darwin Gilmore said.

Officials say they’re proud these new, affordable homes are high quality.

“That high performance home means you can spend a little more for a quality home up front, then with high energy savings, that life cycle cost of the home is reduced,” Gilmore said.

They hope to continue their partnership and building homes at a high standard for years to come.

