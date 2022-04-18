Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s been an active overnight with showers and thunderstorms passing through. Some severe storms produced quarter size hail in storms near Lynn Haven and Marianna. Otherwise, we saw wind gusts of up to 55mph in some storms along the coast.

Skies are just about all cleared out from those storms, but we’ll still carry a small chance for a few stray showers through the early morning. We’ll put the umbrellas away after mid-morning and look forward to seeing some sunshine into the afternoon.

Temperatures out the door are mild in the mid 60s and with a northerly breeze taking over we’ll notice a fairly comfortable day ahead. So dress for comfort as opposed to wearing any significant rain gear.

As skies clear out into the midday and afternoon, sunshine will still warm us up efficiently today. Highs reach up to the upper 70s near 80 for some.

A cold front is what stirred up the overnight and early morning storms, and as it passes through today we’ll notice our winds increasing and turning into a more northerly direction by the day’s end. That will help to draw in a less humid and more comfortable feel by the day’s end. We’ll also see it cool us off overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning with lows reaching the upper 40s inland to low 50s on the coast!

Abundant sunshine heads our way into the rest of the week and a comfortable feel joins as highs only reach the mid 70s tomorrow to upper 70s Wednesday. We’ll get back to a warmer and slightly more humid feel by the end of the week with highs in the low 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mostly sunny into the afternoon with a comfortable light northwesterly breeze picking up into the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful sunny streak ahead with a couple less humid and slightly cooler than average days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

