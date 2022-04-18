Advertisement

Police: Person shot in buttocks, three arrested

Panama City Police say they got a call reporting shots fired at the Royal Arms Gardens...
Panama City Police say they got a call reporting shots fired at the Royal Arms Gardens Apartment on Balboa Avenue Sunday night(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 04/18/22 2:08 p.m.:

The third person wanted in connection with a shooting in Panama City this weekend has been caught.

Police say they arrested Jeremy “Nook” Smith Monday morning near Highway 98 and Molitor Avenue. He’s charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two additional counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators believe Smith, Jailen Carson, and Flemming Carson were involved in a dispute at the Royal Arms Gardens Apartment Sunday night. They say all three pulled out handguns and started shooting.

The Carsons were arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop. Smith left the scene but was caught Monday morning.

Police tell us one person had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also say one of the stray bullets went into an apartment and hit a wall right above a person’s head.

Two people are behind bars and the search is on for a third person after a shooting left one with injuries.

Panama City Police say they got a call reporting shots fired at the Royal Arms Gardens Apartment on Balboa Avenue Sunday night.

Police say they learned about a car that left the area following the shooting and they were able to make a traffic stop. Two people in the car were identified as Jailen Carson and Flemming Carson. There was also a third person in the backseat who police say had been shot in the butt. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say when they began their investigation, they conducted a search warrant on one of the apartments. They found a loaded 9m Glock 19x under the bed along with several magazines.

Detectives learned Jailen Carson and Flemming Carson were shooting at a third person that fled the scene. One of the rounds entered the window of an apartment and hit a wall directly over the occupant’s head.

Jailen Carson was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Flemming Carson was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. There is a warrant for the third suspect for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3102.

