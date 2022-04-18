Advertisement

Wawa gas stations coming to the panhandle

Wawa has announced plans for expansion into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wawa has announced plans for expansion into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama.

According to officials, the company is looking for potential sites for new stores in Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee, as well as Mobile, Alabama.

In July of 2022, Wawa will be marking the 10th anniversary of opening its first store in Florida. The company plans to open its 250th store in Florida later in the year.

Their current plan for the panhandle and South Alabama is to open up to 40 stores between these areas. The first stores are expected to open in 2024.

