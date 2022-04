Bay County Municipal Election Day Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tuesday is Election Day for some residents in Bay County.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They include:

City of Callaway- Callaway Arts & Conference Center, 500 Callaway Pkwy

City of Mexico Beach- 1st Baptist Church of Mexico Beach, 823 N. 15th Street

City of Panama City Beach- Frank Brown Park Community Building, 16200 PCB Pkwy OR Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Ln.

City of Springfield- Springfield City Hall, 408 School Ave

On the ballots include eight referendums for Panama City Beach, as well as Panama City Beach Council Member Ward 1 and Ward 3; Callaway Commissioner Ward 2; Mexico Beach Council Member Group 4 and Group 5; and Springfield Mayor.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.