Coach Hudson talks about Mosley and its five game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley baseball team is hoping the best of this season is still to come. And in fact that how it seems for Coach Jon Hudson and his Dolphins. Back as recently as April First, Mosley was a 5-9 baseball team. That the kind of record the folks who are a part of, and root for that program, simply aren’t accustomed to. Since a 5-4 loss up at Dothan on the first, the Dolphins have rattled off five consecutive wins, a streak that includes wins over Pensacola Catholic in extra innings. And Gulf Breeze, also in extra innings. In speaking with coach Hudson Monday, he says it’s all about staying the course, and simply executing better.

“The message has been the same since the beginning of the year.” coach Hudson told me. “They knew what we had schedule wise this year. And they knew that it wasn’t going to be looking at .400 batting averages. And a bunch of wins on our schedule this year. And we knew this was what the plan is to make us better for postseason.”

That said, the coach admits, before this current win streak, he did see some doubt creeping in to the players, and that’s only natural given what they were going through. “Oh yeah I think there’s always some doubt when you get on a losing...I think we lost seven of nine somewhere through there. And yeah when you lose games, they’re not used to that. But again all these things that they’re going through and all the different emotions and things that they’re having to fight through is really going to be good for them in the long run. It’s the reason why we did it, we wanted them to be uncomfortable. We want them to have to perform uncomfortable. So we’re hoping that’s gonna help us.”

The coach attributes part of his five game run to some team leaders stepping up, with one in particular. “Banks Byers had had enough, and Banks had decided he was going to say what he needed to say to get some of these guys on the same page.” coach Hudson said. “And not feel bad for themselves and drop the rope so to speak. And I think it’s not only him but a lot of the other seniors have decided we’ve got to get better We’ve got to play better every day. And you know we’re going to have to get out here and get after it.”

And as for having a 10-9 mark at this point of the season, well that certainly doesn’t keep Mosley from achieving any of its goals this season. “You know that’s the thing, nobody is going to talk about the record.” stressed Hudson. “I’ve never heard anybody say ‘what was your record this year or that year?’ It’s all about how you perform at the end. And it’s all about, for us, getting to the final four and winning state championships. That’s what we’re trying to do and you know the record is the record. But nobody is going to really remember exactly what your record is. It’s the end result of the season that’s going to be the most important thing.”

Next up for coach Hudson and his team, a rematch with Arnold Tuesday night. The Marlins winning their previous meeting back in early March 7-3.

