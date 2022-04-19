Advertisement

Crestview convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Deputies say two men in masks robbed a store clerk at gunpoint in Crestview.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are searching for two people after they say a store was robbed at gunpoint.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened at the Tom Thumb on Ferdon Boulevard North in Crestview.

The clerk told investigators the two masked men walked in about 30 minutes after midnight Tuesday morning. He said one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded money. He said he believed the other man was acting as a lookout.

Investigators say after getting a small amount of money and taking personal items from the clerk, the men ran out to a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee and drove off.

Deputies in Santa Rosa County say they spotted the suspects’ car in Milton but the two men got out of the car and ran.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.

