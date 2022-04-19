Advertisement

Dan Belc trial postponed in Calhoun County

The trial of Dan Belc will be held in Calhoun County.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife in 2018 was supposed to start Monday, but a last minute decision will push it back.

Dan Belc is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in March 2018. In his four years in the county jail, Belc planned to act as his own defense. Monday he requested an attorney the day the trial was set to begin.

The trial is now expected to begin next week.

