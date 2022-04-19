Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust and two women were...
Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges
One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy
A jury found David Donaldson guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated...
Bay County jury finds man guilty of 2020 murder
Two people were injured in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday night.
Two injured, one seriously in Jackson County crash

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial
In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
Biden announces $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90
Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
Woman falls head first into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say
FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy,...
Biden administration drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment