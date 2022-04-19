Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Cooler & less humid air is returning to NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front today cooler, less humid air is returning to the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will remain less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The forecast gradually gets warmer and more humid by the weekend, but the forecast remains dry over the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

