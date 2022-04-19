Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front today cooler, less humid air is returning to the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will remain less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The forecast gradually gets warmer and more humid by the weekend, but the forecast remains dry over the next week.

