Mosley High School student heads to FIRST Robotics Competition

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For most young girls and boys, playing with robots is a dream.

“I got into robotics when my dad, I was like three or four, took me to go watch an FLL competition, which is the lowest level of first robotics,” T. Carson Kelly, Junior at A. Crawford Mosely High School, said. “And I said to him, ‘Dad, I really want to do this when I’m old enough.’”

For 17-year-old Kelly, that dream is now his reality.

“I handle a lot of the building, I’m not a code person,” Kelly said. “But it’s being able to see something like that come together in front of you, you can actually see the progress you’re making.”

The Mosely student is part of a team of more than a dozen area students across Niceville, Crestview, and Panama City. They’re otherwise known as the Special Forces BallistaBots.

“None of us have done this before so we’re all complete rookies. Most of us came from FTC, the middle through high school level,” Kelly said.

But these rookies must be doing something right. They’re getting ready to head to the FIRST Robotics Competition this week.

The teens started building their robot in early January and had to have it completed by Spring Break.

“Every year we get given a different challenge. This year was from the field you can score in two-level goals, one is a lower goal and one is an upper goal,” Kelly said. “It’s 4 ft 4 in height, 125 pounds, a 120-inch perimeter. So it’s built to shoot 9-inch tennis balls across a quarter of a basketball court.”

Kelly said he hopes their robot wins a trophy. But at the end of the day, that isn’t why he built it.

“To me, it’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy being able to put something together,” Kelly said.

Maybe one day he will inspire another little boy or girl to give robotics a try.

The competition kicks off Wednesday and continues through Saturday. There will be a live stream online if you want to tune in, you can go to https://www.twitch.tv/firstinspires_roebling

