New ordinance gives PCB city manager more power during civil emergencies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After last month’s violent incidents during Panama City Beach’s spring break, city officials are making changes to who has emergency powers if chaos breaks out.

Panama City Beach City Council members approved an ordinance last week giving city manager Drew Whitman more emergency powers. That means he’ll be able to make decisions during civil emergencies without the council’s approval. Before the change, the mayor or three councilmen had to call a meeting.

“They (the previous ordinances) are all over the place. What we decided for efficiency, and our legal team did a great job, brought it all together into one ordinance so that we could streamline the process and make it much easier to enact,” Panama City Beach City Council member Michael Jarman said.

City officials said the newly approved ordinance allows Whitman to enact curfews, halt alcohol sales, close businesses, and block roads.

“He can close areas, it’s not an all or nothing, he can choose very specific locations to shut down in case of an emergency,” said Jarman.

Whitman now also has the power to call in additional resources.

“To secure either parking lots or buildings if something, you know God forbid a building gets taken over, he’s able to shut down utilities to that building to try and get people to want to leave that area,” said Jarman.

City officials said the spring break chaos last month allowed them to experience scenarios they had not anticipated.

“And that might be a problem in the future, or that we want to put things in place to dispel or keep people from even thinking about doing anything of that nature again,” said Jarman.

City officials tell us Whitman was not available to be interviewed on Monday. However, they said the new ordinance is mostly whatever Whitman needs to do to bring order back to the community.

“I think when people know that certain actions will not be tolerated and that there are tools in place for the city, the police, and the city manager to use to take care of a situation, then they will probably think twice before coming here and willfully causing a disruption,” said Jarman.

And causing disruption is what the city hopes they can prevent moving forward.

City officials tell us this new ordinance went into effect immediately after being approved last week.

