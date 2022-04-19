Advertisement

Parking lot puddle dubbed ‘Lake Chipotle’ becomes popular tourist spot

"Lake Chipotle" has now been dubbed "the tiniest member of the city of lakes." (WCCO)
By Esme Murphy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Minnesota residents take great pride in their 10,000 lakes, so when a new one popped up in Minneapolis, it got people talking.

But this so-called lake isn’t like the rest, it’s actually a massive puddle in a Chipotle restaurant.

At the entrance to the parking lot, there is a sign that says “Slow: No Wake Zone.”

“It’s become kind of a staple. I’ve been here for a couple of years,” resident Joey Sansa said. “So yeah, it’s kind of an attraction.”

“Lake Chipotle” has its own website, social media accounts and even is on Google Maps.

“I have seen it on social media and people are making Facebook accounts for it and Facebook pages,” another resident Dan Dolan said.

An occasional paddle boarder can even be caught on its waters.

Customers said on a bad day the puddle tends to be smaller, but oftentimes it can cover most of the parking lot.

“Sometimes, it’s even worse. When it’s rained or snowed … usually I have to go around it,” Sansa said.

When it’s really cold, Elavontay Patterson, an employee at the Chipotle, insisted he gets out his skates.

“Sure, I was out on there skating,” Patterson said. “I liked it. I felt it was cool.”

However, not everyone is a fan of the “lake.”

“It’s definitely something that needs to go,” resident Amy Cruz said. “I drive by it once a week ... Sometimes it’s closed, and they have everybody parking out here.”

The mystery manager of the lake’s own website, who goes by Father Hennepin, emailed WCCO, encouraging people to come to see the massive puddle.

“As we exit a long winter, we encourage everyone to go out for a walk, or hop on the bike and find the lake chipotles in their community,” the email said.

Lake Chipotle has even now been dubbed “the tiniest member of the city of lakes. "

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust and two women were...
Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges
One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy
A jury found David Donaldson guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated...
Bay County jury finds man guilty of 2020 murder
Two people were injured in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday night.
Two injured, one seriously in Jackson County crash

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he’s...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial
In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
Biden announces $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90
Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
Woman falls head first into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say