Sneads alum enjoying terrific season with FSU softball team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Michaela Edenfield’s performance so far this season is helping Florida State make some serious waves in the ACC! The 2019 Sneads graduate, after redshirting last season, has become one of the Seminoles’ main offensive weapons this season. The six-foot-one-inch catcher is hitting .316, the fourth best average on the team. She leads the squad with 15 homers, which is tied for the ACC lead. And her 45 runs batted in also leads FSU and is third in the ACC. She also leads the team with a .992 slugging percentage. All that helping Florida State to a 39-5 overall record and a 13-5 mark within the conference. I asked Michaela if she’s surprised even herself with these eye-popping numbers?

“I knew it was something that I could really accomplish.” Michaela told me via Zoom from Tallahassee. “I just needed to trust the process. I think coming in, being recruited I’ve got the genetics. I’ve been able to have some power behind my swing for quite some years now. And fortunately I have such an amazing coaching staff that pushed me to my best performance every day. Regardless of whether it’s lift, practice, I mean we’re talking all the way to scouting, and just figuring out the behind the scenes of the game.”

Michaela adding she truly is focused on team goals, and not personal accolades, like being named FSU’s Rookie of the Year! “We have this thing called GATE,” Edenfield said “give your all to the team every day. We live through it, we talk about it all the time. It’s one of those things as a player it can be all just talk. And not much of the doing, or living by it. I have really tried my best to live by the GATE mentality and just understand that these accomplishments are all the result of giving my all to the the team every day.”

And with the way she, and her team is playing, well there’s no reason not to believe this team could make a good postseason run. Remember just last season, the Seminoles made it to the finals of the College World Series, falling to Oklahoma 2-1 in that best of three.

“I definitely think it’s a part of our process that, that’s the thing, we want to be the last team standing. Especially after our run in OKC last year. We’re all doing anything and everything that we can do to make the team go there and like I said, sticking to the process. That’s what it’s all about. And we’re trying not to get too far ahead of ourselves. It’s always the next game, the next practice. What can I do now to benefit my team so we can be the last team standing.”

FSU with 11 regular season games left before the ACC Tournament in mid-May. Tuesday the Seminoles host Stetson. Among those on the Hatters’ roster, Junior Marissa Baxter, another Sneads alum. It’s believed this will be the first time two Sneads alums have faced each other in a D1 softball game.

