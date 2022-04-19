Advertisement

Time Travel Tuesday!

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another blast to the past for Time Travel Tuesday!

Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos he’s dug out of the coffers to share with viewers. He also told us about an upcoming event that he will be speaking at.

Bill will be a speaker at the upcoming Bay County Historical Society event on Monday, April 25. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is taking place at the Bay County Library.

Find out what “blast from the past” he has for us this week by clicking the video attached to this story.

