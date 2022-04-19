Tips for last-minute tax filers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April 18 is Tax Day and taxes are due at midnight.

If you’re a procrastinator who waited until today to file your taxes, there are resources available to assist you.

“It’s really important that they try to get in and try to get their taxes done anywhere they can today,” Jessica Carnell, Area Franchisee Manager of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc., said.” “You can usually do those over the phone at most tax-preparing agencies, and I know in particular we do them for free over the phone.”

Carnell said there are other places to turn to if the wait is too long.

“Actually Bay County has a ton of options. We alone have eight options across Bay County, and that’s not even including our competitors and CPAs.”

If you can’t get your taxes filed in time, you’ll have to request an extension from the IRS.

There could also be fines.

“If you do not file for an extension, you get a failure to file because you filed nothing on top of the penalty for the late filing,” Carnell said.

Tax experts say while you’re more than welcome to mail your taxes, it’s better to submit them electronically since it’s more efficient.

However, there are limited circumstances where mailing them is preferred.

“If you suffered an identity theft issue, you can file in paper with additional documents with additional documents to prove your tax returns are the real tax returns and not the ones that were fraudulently filed,” Carnell said.

Carnell also said last-minute taxpayers shouldn’t wait until the last day to file their taxes in the future.

