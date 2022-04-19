Two charged in connection with shooting in Bayou George

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges after a shooting in Bayou George.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to the 6500 block of Campflowers Road Monday to reports of shots fired. They say a small passenger vehicle drove by a home on the road, firing between 10 and 12 shots from the vehicle.

Investigators say after speaking to witnesses, they learned Darrell Torbett, 39, was texting about an incident that happened in the same place the week before. They say these messages caused an argument that ended in veiled threats being made toward the Campflowers Road residents. They say shortly after these messages were received, the shooting happened in front of the home.

They say they made contact with Torbett and his girlfriend, Chasity Medley, 29. They say when they searched the home, they found the gun used in the shooting.

Torbett was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1000 feet of a person. Medley is charged with principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

