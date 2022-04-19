Upcoming beekeeping field day event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Would you like to learn more about bees, and why they are so important to the ecosystem?

The Tupelo Beekeepers are hosting a field day, which will be an outdoor event with observational and educational activities related to beekeeping. Sam Mello, director of the non-profit Living Healthy. Simplified., stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about the event.

The field day will take place Saturday, April 30, at the C.M. Kidd Harris Community Food Forest Park in Panama City. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mello also told viewers about the non-profit, Living Healthy. Simplified., and the food forest that members have put together for the community.

To learn more about the field day and the community food forest, watch the video attached to this story.

