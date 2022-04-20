Bay County jury finds man guilty of 2020 murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury has found a man guilty of a murder from 2020.

David Donaldson was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. He will be sentenced in May.

In 2020, Panama City Police responded to a call about an active shooter at a shopping plaza on 23rd Street. They say the victim, Gordon McKinney, 55, of Illinois, was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators say Donaldson had been doing related work for a company that was subcontracted by McKinney. They say while the men were behind the businesses of the shopping plaza, there was an altercation between the two in response to a difference over work products. Donaldson reportedly grabbed a gun and shot McKinney during the altercation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.