Advertisement

Bay County raises first-time homebuyers assistance to $75,000

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Buying your first home isn’t easy or cheap, especially with the competitive market we’re in right now. That’s why at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials agreed to put more money towards housing services.

Down-payment assistance is jumping from $50,000 to $75,000 for those with qualifying lower incomes. This increase moves clients into the housing market range of up to $225,000.

The program so far has helped close 19 homes, put 11 under contract, and has given out more than 60 award letters.

“It’s really more of your neighbors and those that help teach your kids and those things. It’s first responders and you know those types of individuals that get help as well as a lot of other workers. So I mean it really does do a lot of benefit to the community,” Commissioner Doug Moore said.

The county is currently working to help 31 clients buy their first homes. Officials said they believe this extra $25,000 will make their offers much more competitive, moving them from searching to a purchasing range.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust and two women were...
Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges
One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy
A jury found David Donaldson guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated...
Bay County jury finds man guilty of 2020 murder
Two people were injured in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday night.
Two injured, one seriously in Jackson County crash

Latest News

Eating mostly plant-based foods is key to maintaining a healthy diet, according to Registered...
Tips to incorporate healthier foods for a Summer Shape-Up
Heather Briscoe is this week's Golden Apple Award winner.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Mary Coburn is now on the Panama City Beach Council
Municipal Election Follow Up
Heather Briscoe is our Golden Apple winner
Golden Apple Heather Briscoe
Two recipes to add to your diet.
Adding Healthy Foods to Your Diet