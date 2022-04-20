Bay County raises first-time homebuyers assistance to $75,000

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Buying your first home isn’t easy or cheap, especially with the competitive market we’re in right now. That’s why at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials agreed to put more money towards housing services.

Down-payment assistance is jumping from $50,000 to $75,000 for those with qualifying lower incomes. This increase moves clients into the housing market range of up to $225,000.

The program so far has helped close 19 homes, put 11 under contract, and has given out more than 60 award letters.

“It’s really more of your neighbors and those that help teach your kids and those things. It’s first responders and you know those types of individuals that get help as well as a lot of other workers. So I mean it really does do a lot of benefit to the community,” Commissioner Doug Moore said.

The county is currently working to help 31 clients buy their first homes. Officials said they believe this extra $25,000 will make their offers much more competitive, moving them from searching to a purchasing range.

