Advertisement

Bay County settles on opioid crisis lawsuit

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County continues to fight the opioid crisis in our area.

The county sued multiple companies involved in the opioid crisis roughly five years ago, those included CVS Health Corporation/CVS Pharmacy, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan Pharmaceuticals.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, officials approved a settlement agreement of $598,068.97 for Bay County.

County leaders said they plan to put that money back into the community to help those now combating addiction.

“$500,000 is a lot of money but it’s a drop in the bucket really to what the damage that opioids have done to our community in terms of the rehabs and the jail and things of that nature,” Commissioner Tommy Hamm said.

The money won’t be coming in all at once. Officials said they’ll be receiving payments for the next 18 years or so.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust and two women were...
Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges
One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy
A jury found David Donaldson guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated...
Bay County jury finds man guilty of 2020 murder
Two people were injured in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday night.
Two injured, one seriously in Jackson County crash

Latest News

Eating mostly plant-based foods is key to maintaining a healthy diet, according to Registered...
Tips to incorporate healthier foods for a Summer Shape-Up
Heather Briscoe is this week's Golden Apple Award winner.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Mary Coburn is now on the Panama City Beach Council
Municipal Election Follow Up
Heather Briscoe is our Golden Apple winner
Golden Apple Heather Briscoe
Two recipes to add to your diet.
Adding Healthy Foods to Your Diet