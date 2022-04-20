Bay County settles on opioid crisis lawsuit

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County continues to fight the opioid crisis in our area.

The county sued multiple companies involved in the opioid crisis roughly five years ago, those included CVS Health Corporation/CVS Pharmacy, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan Pharmaceuticals.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, officials approved a settlement agreement of $598,068.97 for Bay County.

County leaders said they plan to put that money back into the community to help those now combating addiction.

“$500,000 is a lot of money but it’s a drop in the bucket really to what the damage that opioids have done to our community in terms of the rehabs and the jail and things of that nature,” Commissioner Tommy Hamm said.

The money won’t be coming in all at once. Officials said they’ll be receiving payments for the next 18 years or so.

