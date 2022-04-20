Bay EDA’s Project Cast could bring in more than 100 new jobs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A national marine manufacturing company could be sailing its way to Bay County.

The Bay Economic Development Alliance is in the early stages of what officials are calling Project Cast.

The company involved is looking to purchase two existing buildings in the area which is a capital investment of $11 million. The project would also create more than 100 new jobs paying 115% of the average wage in the county.

Bay County Commissioners said it’s the perfect opportunity for our area.

“It’s a marine manufacturer and so as we move into that direction of marine manufacturers in our area, it just helps out so many people especially with our location being right by the water,” Commissioner William Dozier said.

Because this is just the beginning stages, the Bay EDA is not able to release the name of the company as nothing is official just yet.

