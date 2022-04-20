Bay Point Academy hosts Historical ‘Wax Figure’ Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you thought about going back in time?

Maybe you thought about what it would be like to hop in a DeLorean, race back in time with your best friend, and talk to Sacagawea?

Well, that just might not be a crazy idea.

“In social studies, we have been learning about famous historical figures and they got to pick who they wanted,” Ashley Lashbrook, a 2nd-grade teacher at Bay Point Academy, said. “We did a research project, they wrote a speech, completed a project board, and now we’re doing our wax museum where they get to dress like their figure and they get to present to their parents and family.”

For example, what about meeting historical figures like Benjamin Franklin, Jackie Robinson, or even Amelia Earhart? Well, those dreams became a reality at Breakfast Point Academy. These Panama City Beach students picked figures they love and inspired them.

“She’s always inspired me as a kid. and my grandpa loves pilots, so I chose her,” a Bay Point Academy student dressed as Amelia Earhart said.

Inspiring future pilots or even changing the landscape of baseball forever.

“I learned how he was the first famous black baseball player,” a Bay Point Academy student dressed as Jackie Robinson said.

By choosing their own figure, students were able to learn all about what made those people who they are.

So if you happen to see Michael Jordan sitting with Dr. Seuss, maybe it’s not a dream after all.

