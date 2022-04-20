Chipola College and Career Source Chipola host career fair in Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We see ‘now hiring’ signs everywhere we turn, but still, many high schoolers don’t know what their next steps are going to be.

“You really don’t understand what’s out there when you’re in high school, most kids don’t know what they want to do and they’re trying to figure that out,” Career Source Chipola Executive Director Richard Williams said.

That’s why Chipola College and Career Source Chipola hosted a career fair in Marianna to show students there are lots of job options locally.

“Whatever Career Source Chipola can do to help them find their next step forward, we want to provide that,” Cheri Gilmore with Career Source Chipola said.

“There’s a range of jobs here and it shows the students what kind of opportunities are out here in our region,” Chipola College Dean of Workforce Darwin Gilmore said.

These jobs range from construction to automotive technology and even military. Officials say they hope to teach students that the jobs at Tuesday’s career fair are high-wage, high-demand jobs offered right here in the five-county region.

Officials also agree they want to remove the stigma around going to trade school instead of getting a college degree.

“You know, we used to tell people if you can’t go to college you need to go to a trade school, well now we’re telling people if you can’t get into a trade school, go to college, because you need to be looking at these trade schools and those jobs that are available,” Williams said.

“These guys, girls, they’re making 50,000, 100,000 dollars a year, it’s totally normal out there,” Chipola College Automotive Technology Instructor John Gardner said.

Any high schoolers who don’t yet know what they want to do have plenty of options to look into in Jackson, Washington, Holmes, Calhoun, and Liberty counties.

For more information on local employment opportunities, visit https://www.careersourcechipola.com/.

