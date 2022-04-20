Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Meth has been a big problem in the Franklin County area, and Sheriff A.J. Smith has been working to clean it up.

However, on Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust and two women were arrested on meth charges, including the sheriff’s daughter.

“As a result of a more long-term investigation. We arrested a couple of ladies and one of them happened to be my daughter for trafficking methamphetamine,” Smith said.

Smith was shocked when he heard his deputies arrested his daughter, 38-year-old Kristin Kent, along with 25-year-old Bailey Adaire Lee.

“Shock and um, you know. I mean the worst thing that you can ever think of is to lose a loved one or have to arrest a loved one. Especially someone as close as your daughter. It’s pretty hard,” Smith said.

They were arrested for trafficking meth and other drug-related charges on Monday, Smith says meth not only may kill those who use it, but it also destroys families.

“I can personally testify, that it is devastating when one person is involved in it. It affects the entire family,” Smith said.

The sheriff says each meth arrest stands out to him, especially when it hits close to home.

“We arrest people on a weekly basis for meth. Most of them I know their families or I know them. It’s tragic and you know every time you see a life that is disrupted by meth it’s heartbreaking. But then when it’s your own family it’s even more so,” Smith said.

But the silver lining for the sheriff, he hopes to save others from becoming addicts.

“I mean if I can keep one person from becoming addicted, then that’s what I want to do. We’ve started rehab programs here, we’ve partnered with Northwest Florida to build a rehab facility here,” Smith said.

Smith is very adamant about ridding the county of the current meth issue they’re facing. However, he says it should not just be a sheriff’s office concern.

“Methamphetamine and drug abuse is not solely a sheriff’s problem, it’s a community problem and everybody needs to work together,” Smith said.

The sheriff encourages people to continue calling in tips if they think they know of someone involved with meth.

On Tuesday, the sheriff posted a Facebook post with the following closing statement:

“If you want to break free from this lifestyle, we want to help you. Call Shannon at 850.653.5775.”

