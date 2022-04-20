Local florist prepares for wedding and prom season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flowers are a staple of many events and holidays.

With proms and weddings going on, beautiful bouquets are needed in large amounts.

For weddings, the Beach House Florist in Panama City Beach can add whatever flowers you may need for bouquets and centerpieces.

“Hydrangeas and roses are the most popular that we have,” Ashley Page, Owner of Beach House Florist, said. “Calla lily’s, lisianthus, and lots of greenery are so popular in bouquets today.”

They also provide a variety of corsages and boutonnieres.

“We can do different spray roses, different alstroemeria, and daisies,” Page said.

With prom and wedding season in full force, not to mention Mother’s Day coming up, local florists can help you with the flowers of your dreams.

