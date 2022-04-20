Morgan Mayhan the Gators backstop, on her way to the University of Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There’s no debate Wewahitchka’s Morgan Mayhan is a team player. Catching for Haley Guffey, one of the areas top pitchers, and filling in the gaps when she’s needed. ”We didn’t have an experienced outfielder, so Morgan stepped up in that role and played outfield for a game.” Wewa head coach Justin Smith tells us. “That’s a big team leader. She’s not selfish. She’s just a team player all around.” It isn’t just on the diamond that the senior is stepping up. Ranked number 2 in her 2022 class, the catcher has a 4.2 GPA. “I feel like it’s extremely important” says Morgan “to do well in the classroom because if I do well in the classroom, I can do even better out here. I feel like academics is way more important than sports, but sports is also important. I don’t know. It makes me feel good to do good academically.” Morgan will be attending the University of Florida planning to become a pharmacist, but as she prepares for her future, she hopes the lessons she has learned on the Lady Gator softball team will help prepare her. “I just feel like being on this team, we all know our responsibilities, and we know that we have to good for each other. I feel like the responsibility part, I’m pretty responsible because of this team.” says Mayhan. Coach Smith adds “I believe she might be a doctor one day, as smart as she is and the talent she is. She’s a special, special girl.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

