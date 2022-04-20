Advertisement

Readiness Challenge is back after over 20 years

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Readiness Challenge returned to Tyndall Air Force Base, after more than 20 years. The event tests the readiness of Air Force Civil Engineers across the world. Officials said over 300 warfighters are competing in a week-long challenge that will test their capacity and capability in a warfare environment.

“Seeing airmen outside of their normal day-to-day jobs, helping out with whatever that team needs to get that mission accomplished,” Air Force Civil Engineering Division Chief Khary Davis said.

The event took place at the Silver Flag Exercise Site. It’s one of the locations in the Air Force, where Civil Engineers can practice for deployment.

Eight teams will complete tasks such as repairing runways, safely recovering downed aircrafts, putting out fires, and creating water purification systems. There are about 38 men and women per team.

“This is one way for us to test them, and ensure they meet the needs,” Davis said.

The winning team will be announced Friday and will be awarded a trophy.

The Air Force Civil Engineering Center hasn’t announced plans for the next Readiness Challenge, but officials said they are hopeful for the future.

