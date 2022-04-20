Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer and more humid weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have one more night tonight of cool weather before the warm up begins in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the mid 40s inland w/low 50s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. On Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies w/warmer temps. Highs will reach the mid 70s at the coast and near 80 inland. Winds will start Easterly and then turn Southeasterly in the afternoon at 5-15 mph. The rest of the week will remain warm & sunny w/an increase in humidity each day. Highs reach into the mid-80s later in the week and this weekend. Rain chances stay away until at least next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

