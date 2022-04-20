Advertisement

Two injured, one seriously in Jackson County crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were injured in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a pickup truck was driving north, while a sedan was driving south, both on State Road 71.

According to troopers, around 6:50 p.m. the sedan began to make a left turn onto Suncrest Road, traveling into the northbound lane. This caused the left front side of the truck to hit the sedan’s front left side. The truck’s front end hit a ditch, while the sedan drove onto the east shoulder, coming to a stop in the intersection.

Officials say the two people in the truck were both injured. The driver had serious injuries and the passenger had minor injuries. The driver of the Sedan was not hurt.

