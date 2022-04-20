Advertisement

Walton County School District’s math textbooks not affected by FDOE’s rejected list

By Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After the Florida Department of Education dozens of math textbooks for the upcoming school year, some might be wondering how that will affect textbooks at the Walton County School District.

Of the 132 math textbooks submitted to the DOE, they rejected 54 last Friday. According to the department, the textbooks included references to critical race theory, inclusions of common core, and the unsolicited addition of social-emotional learning in mathematics.

At the Walton County school board meeting Tuesday, they approved the K-12 math textbooks that will be used next school year. District officials said six of tonight’s approved K-5 textbooks were originally rejected by the DOE, but taken off that list last Friday. Officials add a process where the teachers review the textbooks was taken before coming up with the current list.

“They voted on the book that they think has the highest level of being able to cover the standards of math for our students. Not only did our teachers review all of these texts, they’ve taught lessons from these texts, they used a rubric to be able to vote on these texts. Our administrators and our coordinators and curriculum have all been a part of this process,” District Supervisor Of Curriculum & Instruction Crystal Appel said.

The list of textbooks approved by school board members Tuesday will be advertised to the public for 30 days.

