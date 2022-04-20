Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by Indigo in Watercolor

By Jessica Foster
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERCOLOR, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday segment featured Indigo in Watercolor.

Stylists Catherine Walega and Abby Hughes said the coastal, yet elegant styles in the boutique are perfect for outdoor summer events or the workplace. Trends for the season include puff sleeves, linen fabrics, quilting, and western boots.

Walega and Hughes styled Jessica in a navy, short dress with puff sleeves. The dress cinched at the waist with a faux-corset detail and dainty bows. The look was complemented by a gold necklace.

Sam was styled in a green, patterned dress with ruffle sleeves and ruching at the waist. Shell earrings and a gold necklace helped bring the look together.

To hear more from the stylists about trends for the season and how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe, watch the full segment above.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 9 individuals from a nuisance house on...
Nine arrested in connection with overdoses, shooting
Construction has started on the new facility.
Construction begins on new FedEx Ground facility in Panama City
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy

Latest News

Losers get a pie in the face
Losers Pay the Price
Earth Day Project with the Family
Earth Day Project
Super Saturday at GCSC
Super Saturday at Gulf Coast State College
Earth Day Project with the Family
Earth Day Project Part 2
Arnold gets win at South Walton, area track athletes advance to regional
Arnold gets win at South Walton, area track athletes advance to regional