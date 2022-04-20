Wear it Wednesday styled by Indigo in Watercolor

WATERCOLOR, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday segment featured Indigo in Watercolor.

Stylists Catherine Walega and Abby Hughes said the coastal, yet elegant styles in the boutique are perfect for outdoor summer events or the workplace. Trends for the season include puff sleeves, linen fabrics, quilting, and western boots.

Walega and Hughes styled Jessica in a navy, short dress with puff sleeves. The dress cinched at the waist with a faux-corset detail and dainty bows. The look was complemented by a gold necklace.

Sam was styled in a green, patterned dress with ruffle sleeves and ruching at the waist. Shell earrings and a gold necklace helped bring the look together.

To hear more from the stylists about trends for the season and how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe, watch the full segment above.

