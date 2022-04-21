Abel Oritz found guilty in 2019 Panama City Beach fatal shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Panama City Beach man has been found guilty by a Bay County jury on Wednesday after a mistrial in March.

Abel Ortiz was found guilty of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery after the jury deliberated for about five hours. In March, the jury deliberated for five hours and could not agree, resulting in a mistrial.

In December 2019, Edward Ross was shot inside his father’s home. Ortiz was arrested in February 2020.

Sentencing will be on August 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bay County Courthouse.

