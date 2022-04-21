Advertisement

Arnold to host Sports Science Academy

By Julia Daniels and Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold High School is set to give some new opportunities for students there who may be interested in sports science and other sports related career paths!

The folks at Arnold Wednesday announcing the arrival of a Sports Science Academy at the school. It will be a joint effort between the school and Dr. Frank Merritt, who works with elite athletes at the highest level. The Academy will provide students the chance to explore options in terms of certification in Exercise and Sports Science. These programs combine sports science health research and hands on applications alongside medical providers. Again with Dr. Merritt and his trainers overseeing the entire program

”He has the knowledge of sports science.” says Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green. “He trains athletes, all the way from professional surfers all the way to NASCAR. And he’s bringing all his knowledge to Arnold High School. The cool thing about this is we’re only like one of five in the nation to be doing this. And what an opportunity for Bay County.”

The Academy offers courses and career paths to both those bound for college and those who aren’t.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 9 individuals from a nuisance house on...
Nine arrested in connection with overdoses, shooting
Construction has started on the new facility.
Construction begins on new FedEx Ground facility in Panama City
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy

Latest News

Shark's Tooth set to host ACC mens Golf Championship
Shark’s Tooth hosting ACC Mens Golf Championship
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 21st
North Florida Motorplex
Another weekend of racing ahead for the North Florida Motorplex
1A State weightlifting meet in 2021 at Port St. Joe.
Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe combine to host State Weightlifting Meet