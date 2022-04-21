Arnold to host Sports Science Academy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold High School is set to give some new opportunities for students there who may be interested in sports science and other sports related career paths!

The folks at Arnold Wednesday announcing the arrival of a Sports Science Academy at the school. It will be a joint effort between the school and Dr. Frank Merritt, who works with elite athletes at the highest level. The Academy will provide students the chance to explore options in terms of certification in Exercise and Sports Science. These programs combine sports science health research and hands on applications alongside medical providers. Again with Dr. Merritt and his trainers overseeing the entire program

”He has the knowledge of sports science.” says Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green. “He trains athletes, all the way from professional surfers all the way to NASCAR. And he’s bringing all his knowledge to Arnold High School. The cool thing about this is we’re only like one of five in the nation to be doing this. And what an opportunity for Bay County.”

The Academy offers courses and career paths to both those bound for college and those who aren’t.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.