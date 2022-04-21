Advertisement

Construction begins on new FedEx Ground facility in Panama City

Construction has started on the new facility.
Construction has started on the new facility.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is beginning on a new FedEx facility that will bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

The official groundbreaking for the 251,000 square foot facility was held Thursday morning at Port Panama City. This facility is designed to be the Regional Distribution Headquarters.

FedEx Ground Senior Manager Ronney Stevenson said this site will have the ability to sort up to 4,800 packages per hour.

With plenty of room for expansion, Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin says FedEx Ground will continue to add jobs in the future.

“It’ll actually service customers from Pensacola to Tallahassee,” Hardin said. “That’s a large part of the Panhandle of Florida. There will be a lot of new customers that are added as a result of this regional distribution center.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall just in time for the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
Investigators at the scene of the shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City.
UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 9 individuals from a nuisance house on...
Nine arrested in connection with overdoses, shooting
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy

Latest News

Bucks win at South Walton Friday
Bucks win at South Walton Friday
April is National Donate Life Month, and on Friday afternoon, one local hospital celebrated...
Local hospital celebrates National Donate Life Month
Donate Life
Donate Life
From left to right: Captain Steven Stewart; Director of Public Service at Chipola College and...
New JCSO deputies named most outstanding in Chipola programs
Thirteen new Deputies were sworn in Friday.
JCSO has no vacancies after April swearing in