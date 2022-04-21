Construction begins on new FedEx Ground facility in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is beginning on a new FedEx facility that will bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

The official groundbreaking for the 251,000 square foot facility was held Thursday morning at Port Panama City. This facility is designed to be the Regional Distribution Headquarters.

FedEx Ground Senior Manager Ronney Stevenson said this site will have the ability to sort up to 4,800 packages per hour.

With plenty of room for expansion, Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin says FedEx Ground will continue to add jobs in the future.

“It’ll actually service customers from Pensacola to Tallahassee,” Hardin said. “That’s a large part of the Panhandle of Florida. There will be a lot of new customers that are added as a result of this regional distribution center.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall just in time for the holiday season.

