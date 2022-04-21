Advertisement

ER for kids coming to Panama City Beach

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anna Borodkin remembers the panic she felt when her baby girl couldn’t breathe.

“We just have it happen like months ago. she eat something and couldn’t breathe really good and we didn’t know what to do,” Borodkin, Panama City Beach mom, said.

Parents in Panama City Beach know a trip to the nearest pediatric emergency room is not a quick one.

“To get back to town it could be anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and a half depending on what time of year it is and how much traffic is out there,” Pete Hart, Panama City Beach grandpa, said.

It’s a problem the Studer Family Children’s Hospital is stepping in to fix, as the group opens up a new ER for kids at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay on Back Beach Road.

“I think that’s amazing. Love that you’re not having to drive across the bridge to visit the ER if you need to,” Brooke Bosler, Panama City Beach mom, said. “Hopefully, you don’t but I think it’s incredible.”

Officials said the Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Emergency Room cares for nearly 3,000 kids every year. But, it never had the special pediatric treatment rooms or equipment to work with until now.

There will be three treatment rooms designed as kid-friendly as possible with colorful pictures and iPads to play with.

Officials said they hope it makes a stressful situation a little more comfortable. But for parents, having something like this at the beach is comfort enough.

“It would be a panic trip but I mean with it being so close I feel like you could remain somewhat calm knowing that you’re five minutes away,” Bosler said.

For first-time mom Borodkin, it’s a relief.

“We are very excited because like especially when you have a first kid and you don’t know what’s happening with the kid, and you have to go and you need like help really, really fast, so it will be very very helpful for the parents for sure,” Borodkin said.

When it comes to your kids, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The new pediatric department will hold its grand opening on Friday.

