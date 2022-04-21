Goodwill Big Bend wants to help paper mill employees find jobs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Goodwill Industries Big Bend’s Employment and Training Center in Panama City provides job training, certifications, workshops, and more to anyone looking for a new career.

Around 450 people will be losing their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closes in June. Goodwill Director of Training Services Rick Campbell said it’s devastating for those impacted.

“It’s very important that we come together as a community,” Campbell said.

Panama City Resident Carol Clark is getting her nursing assistant certification from the center. She said finding a new career while raising a family can be tough but the center makes it easy.

“Goodwill career center is one of the best places to come,” Clark said.

The employment and training center offers multiple courses for various careers. Goodwill is also hiring as well.

“We always have open positions, for full-time and part-time,” Campbell said.

All the training is free and there’s also a job express program that allows people to make money while getting their certifications.

“We want to help them find a job they’re qualified for, where they can make as much money as possible,” Campbell said.

For more information on what the center offers, head to https://www.goodwillbigbend.org/ or visit 3207 E 4th St, Panama City, FL 32401.

