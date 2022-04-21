Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 77, north of 388, just south of Bozeman High School. Officials said a white F-150 was traveling southbound in the outside lane of 77, when a 45 to 50-year-old man stepped into the middle of traffic. FHP said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the collision.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

