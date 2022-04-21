Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City

One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 77, north of 388, just south of Bozeman High School. Officials said a white F-150 was traveling southbound in the outside lane of 77, when a 45 to 50-year-old man stepped into the middle of traffic. FHP said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the collision.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 9 individuals from a nuisance house on...
Nine arrested in connection with overdoses, shooting
Construction has started on the new facility.
Construction begins on new FedEx Ground facility in Panama City
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy

Latest News

Earth Day Project with the Family
Earth Day Project
Super Saturday at GCSC
Super Saturday at Gulf Coast State College
Earth Day Project with the Family
Earth Day Project Part 2
Arnold gets win at South Walton, area track athletes advance to regional
Arnold gets win at South Walton, area track athletes advance to regional
Haney Cosmetology
Haney Cosmetology